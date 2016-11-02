Pudu Rotary Club donates two ambulances to St John Ambulance Malaysia

KLANG: The St John Ambulance Malaysia (SJAM) received two fully equipped ambulances from Pudu Rotary Club (PRC) to be used as part of its nationwide lifesaving force.

The ambulances, costing RM340,000, came fully installed with major specialised medical equipments to provide better assistance in emergency cases.

The ambulances were donated as part of PRC's programme to provide humanity services to the community in conjunction with its 50th anniversary.

PRC president Sandy Soh said the handover of the ambulances was made possible with donations from various organisations and individuals to the cause.

"SJAM has always been an important partner to PRC as we share a common goal to help those in need without distinction of race or religion," she said, adding that with two fully equipped additional ambulances, more lives can be saved by the SJAM team.

The handing over ceremony was officiated by Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun at SJAM Kawasan Pantai Selangor headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, Chew commended the PRC for its contributions to the community including assisting those with special needs, single mothers, orphans and underprivileged students and urged other non-governmental organisations to work together with the government in improving the livelihood of the Rakyat.

"PRC has only around 60 members, but it has contributed a lot to the community," she added.

SJAM commander-in-chief Datuk Low Bin Tick said their well trained paramedic staff will be able to provide better response to emergencies with the additional two fully equipped ambulances donated by PRC.

He said SJAM has 110,000 volunteers and 160 ambulances nationwide — ever ready to provide services round the clock.