Fifth dimension concept for National Science Centre in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Science Centre (NSC) in Sabah will adopt the fifth dimension concept (universe), in line with the trend of other NSCs worldwide.

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Datuk Dr Abu Bakar Mohamad Diah (pix) said the concept was aimed at increasing the involvement of visitors who can affect the mind formation of the science literacy group.

"We draw up biodiversity elements since Sabah is rich in ecosystem, flora and fauna, to take advantage of learning outside the classroom and a conducive recreational space.

"Among the recreational spaces that will be available are 7D Theatre, Science Education Park, 'Eco-Journey' and other facilities," he said in reply to Datuk Dr Ewon Ebin (BN-Ranau) who wanted to know about the status of NSC in Sabah.

Abu Bakar said the ministry had not fixed a date for the construction of the NSC project as it was still in discussion level with the state government and related parties.

"We have not decided when to start the project since it has to get approval of federal agencies, especially on the total cost of construction."

In March, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau said the construction of NSC was among efforts to promote science, technology and innovation among the people, especially the young generation. — Bernama