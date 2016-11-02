Johor deploys 316 officers to keep a lookout for errant cooking oil retailers

KOTA ISKANDAR: State tourism, domestic trade and consumerism executive committee chairman Datuk Tee Siew Kiong has warned retailers not to stock up on cooking oil for profiteering following the rationalisation of the prices for the item on Tuesday.

He added, 316 enforcement officers from the department of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism will keep monitoring the situation.

To track down unscrupulous traders, he said, a special operation on cooking oil prices was carried out from Oct 21 to 31 statewide and only two traders, one each in Muar and Kulai, were found to have stocked cooking oil valued at RM9,751.

There were only reports of panic buying in Mersing and Muar and this may due to transportation issues, he said, adding they received seven complaints on cooking oil during the 10-day operation.

He said, the 41 cooking oil packaging companies, which provide 6,352kg of cooking oil monthly in Johor, would ensure sufficient supply in the state.