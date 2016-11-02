New and enhanced facilities for better healthcare services at HSNZ by end 2018

KUALA TERENGGANU: New infrastructure and the upgrading of existing facilities at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) here will improve the quality of health care services by end 2018, said Terengganu Health Department director Dr Mohammad Omar.

He said five projects with an estimated allocation of RM108.38 million had been approved under the 11th Malaysia Plan (RMK11).

"So far, construction of a three-storey block for the Psychiatry Unit worth RM62 million has just begun while work on a new RM2.38 million haemodialysis block equipped with 11 haemodialysis machines is expected to start in February next year.

"The project will also include a new RM20 million hospital pharmacy store which will function as a distribution warehouse for all inventories required for patient care services," he told reporters after launching the HSNZ Open Day, here today.

Also present at the event held in conjunction with the hospital's 30th anniversary was HSNZ director, Dr Nor Azimi Yunus.

Dr Mohammad added that RM4 million has also been allocated to upgrade the hospital's medical gas supply and air conditioning system. — Bernama