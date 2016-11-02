Sarawak government gives RM1m aid to fire-affected SMK St Teresa

KUCHING: The Sarawak government today handed over RM1 million in aid to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan St Teresa where a fire on Saturday destroyed the hall on the upper floor.

Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem presented a cheque for the amount to representatives of the school led by principal Mary John at Wisma Bapa Malaysia.

Mary told reporters the school, situated in Jalan Tun Openg, was looking into the possibility of building a new hall at a cost of RM2.7 million as it would be more costly to rebuild the building.

She said that apart from the hall, the school staff room, music room, counselling room, library, workshop, surau and toilets on the ground floor could not be used for safety reasons.

Mary said the school planned to build a five-classroom building next year, and that it would take six months to be completed using the new Industrialised Building System.

"As for now, we need to find rooms for the teachers. We hope to get some corporate bodies to help us. Maybe they can supply us with some tents for the teachers," she said. — Bernama