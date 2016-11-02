Police arrest 12 gangsters for attacking youths in Chemor

IPOH: Twelve of the 20 Gang 36 (secret society) members were arrested by police after attacking a group of youths using sharp weapons at the end of last month.

Perak CID chief Datuk Gan Tian Kee said the victims were attacked in Kampung Pisang, Chemor as they were said to be intruding into the gang's area in the incident on Oct 29 at about 2am.

"All the suspects fled when a police patrol car happened to pass the area during the incident.

"Police succeeded in detaining the 12 suspects around Chemor from Oct 31 until Nov 1, from information received and intelligence conducted," he said in a media conference at the Perak Police Contingent Headquarters here, today.

Seven people, aged 21 to 24 years, who sustained light injuries in the attack were sent to Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here.

Gan said from the investigation conducted, police found that three of the 12 suspects had several previous crime records including causing hurt and rioting.

Police also seized two motorcycles and 13 sharp weapons of various sizes including a parang, kerambit and knives which were believed used by the suspects in their violent crime activities. — Bernama