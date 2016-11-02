Police probe sexual assault on two college students in Kajang

PETALING JAYA: Police have launched an investigation into a case where two college students claimed they were sexually assaulted in their condominium in Kajang.

“Investigations to nab the suspect are underway by the police,” Kajang police chief ACP Othman Nanyan said, adding that police are taking this matter seriously.

He added that the case is being classified under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force on a person with intent to outrage modesty.

If convicted, the suspect could face 10 years in jail or whipping or both.

The two girls, both in their 20s and students of Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman in Sungai Long, Kajang, related their ordeal in a Facebook video to warn other women to be more vigilant.

They revealed how a man had followed them into their condominium when he suddenly appeared behind them and “groped” Chua’s buttocks.

They said that the man tried to grab Ong’s breasts but she screamed for help and he quickly fled the scene.

The girls explained that the man had followed them after they had punched in the password digits to enter their condominium block.

Thinking that he too was one of the residents there, the two girls paid no attention to him until he proceeded with his lewd act.

“I thought it was Tammy at first. I was shocked to see the man behind me. He then turned towards Tammy and tried to grab her but she shouted and he fled,” said Chua, adding that Ong tried to give chase while she took out her phone to record the man fleeing.

Chua said that the man was plump and quite short, and wore a black jersey with the words “Mike and no 10” at the back.

She also uploaded a 16-second clip of the man fleeing the scene.