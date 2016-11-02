Three-year-old boy among 20 Filipino illegal immigrants detained

LAHAD DATU: A three-year-old boy was among 20 Filipino illegal immigrants detained during an integrated operation at Kampung Bakapit, Jalan Tungku, here yesterday.

Lahad Datu police chief ACP Hamzah Ahmad said in the 3am operation police detained nine men, six women and five boys who were between three and 50.

"A total of 74 people were rounded up and checked, 20 of them were detained for not having valid identification documents," he said in a statement here today.

Hamzah said the detainees were sent to the Tawau Temporary Immigration depot for investigation and deportation.

He said the operation which ended at 5.30am involved 75 personnel from various enforcement agencies including the Immigration Department and the National Registration Department. — Bernama