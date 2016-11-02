Govt may interfere in Pahang water restructuring exercise: Ongkili

KUALA LUMPUR: The government may interfere in the water restructuring exercise in Pahang state water industry similar to ones conducted in Johor and Selangor.

Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili (pix) said the government is persuading the Pahang state government to increase the water tariff, which has not been revised for 33 years.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament lobby, he said discussions are ongoing between the National Water Service Commission (SPAN) and the Pahang state government and decisions have not been finalised yet.

Ongkili said looking at the current situation, the state should increase the water tariff due to high operational cost.

However, he stressed that the state does not seem to be keen in revising the tariff in order to protect the interest of Pahang residents.

Ongkili said the restructuring exercise will see the state water assets transferred to the federal government, as provided under the Water Services Industry Act (WSIA) 2006.

He added that the process will take time similar to Johor and Selangor, which is going on now.

Ongkili was responding to a statement by Tengku Mahkota Pahang Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who wanted the state to immediately resolve the water supply issues in several districts in Pahang.

Tengku Abdullah also ordered Pahang Water Management (PAIP) to discuss with the federal government to secure the best solution, as soon as possible.

“Pahang has many water catchment area and its unacceptable when we face water supply issues because we are also exporting water to other states like Kuala Lumpur and Selangor,” Tengku Abdullah has reportedly said.