Lady Gaga wants to 'drive all over Tokyo'

Posted on 2 November 2016 - 07:27pm Last updated on 2 November 2016 - 08:30pm

TOKYO: Pop icon Lady Gaga, who owns six cars and just this year obtained a driving licence, said on Wednesday that she wants to "drive all over Tokyo".

The singer made the comment a week after she displayed her bad driving skills on the popular "Carpool Karaoke" segment of the US "Late Late Show", terrifying host James Corden who sat next to her.

She arrived in the Japanese capital on Tuesday to promote her new album "Joanne".

"I think I would drive all over Tokyo," the 30-year-old said at a press conference.

"I think I wouldn't stop driving, if I could."

Lady Gaga cried at the end of the press conference after receiving a pale pink Japanese "haori" overgarment as a gift from a Japanese record company.

"It's so beautiful," the New York City native said, wiping away tears as she tried on the garment with her wide-brimmed pink hat. — AFP