Najib hopes Malaysia develops with such dynamism as Gu'an New Industry City

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak hopes to see Malaysia's development progress with such dynamism as what has been showcased by the Gu'an New Industry City in China.

Najib, who visited Gu'an New Industry City today, said the city, which was developed by China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd (CFLD), showcased the future of industrial development that is holistic, creative, innovative and dynamic.

"The holistic development approach, from industrial to city planning, was done with much diligence and caters for the people of Gu'an. No one was left behind," he said on his latest postings on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Formerly an agricultural area in Gu'an County, the city, about 50km south of Beijing, has been developed by CFLD since 2002 into an international industry development powerhouse with the focus on five industry clusters.

The clusters comprise aerospace, biomedical, high-end equipment manufacturing, e-commerce and modern services industries.

Najib is in China on a six-day official visit from Monday. — Bernama