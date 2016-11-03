Austalian engineer talks about his disappearance in Mulu

MIRI: The Australian engineer who went missing for 12 days at the Mulu National Park admitted that he got lost in the thick jungle of the park due to his own mistakes.

Penning his thoughts on his Facebook account under the name of Andrew Gaskell, he confessed that he had not obtained permission to be on that trail, registered for the Mount Mulu guide trip or had a guide to show him the way.

"Had I followed correct park rules I would have avoided this incident completely," he said.

Expressing his remorse, he "deeply apologised for all the inconvenience and trouble" he had caused.

"In future, I will always follow park rules and I hope others learn from my experience and also follow park rules," he said.

He expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the local search and rescue teams that comprised representatives from the Marudi police, Marudi Fire and Rescue team, Mulu National Park and local communities in Mulu.

He also thanked the Department of Foreign Affairs Australia, Honorary Australian Consul Kuching, Missing Persons Unit Australia and the media for their assistance.

"I am deeply sorry for all the trouble I have caused and now need to rest and recover," he added.

Gaskell was found at 12.30pm yesterday after a massive search and rescue mission was mounted from the time he went missing on Oct 20.

He was found in Hidden Valley, located about 5km from Mulu Airport, where he was winched aboard the department's helicopter and brought to the airport. — Bernama