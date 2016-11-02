Negri Sembilan MB refutes allegation that NS govt unconcerned about water pollution

SEREMBAN: Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has refuted the allegation that the state government had not been cooperative in the issue of Sungai Buah river pollution which had caused the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant in Selangor to be closed.

In fact, he said he had instructed all technical departments, including the State Department of Environment (DoE) to identify the causes of the pollution.

"I hope the public will not simply jump into conclusion and accuse the state government of being unconcerned, indifferent and unresponsive ... that is not true.

"... because right from first day the river pollution issue was reported to have began in Negri Sembilan, we have instructed our technical departments, especially the DoE, to begin probe into each factory located nearby or along the riverbanks."

He said this to reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting at Wisma Negri here today.

Mohamad said seven reports had been prepared by the DoE and none of it showed any elements of pollution occurring at the industrial areas in Nilai.

"It is baseless to accuse the state government of being uncooperative," he said.

The mentri besar also welcomed experts from the Science, technology and Innovation Ministry, as well as from the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, to assist in finding solutions to the issue.

Prior to this, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali was reported as saying that the river pollution which led to the closure of the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant did not begin in Selangor, but in Negri Sembilan.

He also claimed that the whole problem was a work of sabotage in view of the next general election.

For the record, the distance between Nilai industrial area and the intake point of Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant is only 8.5km. — Bernama