Sabah PWD director heads award list

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Public Works Department (PWD) director, Datuk Ir Amrullah Kamal heads the list of 200 recipients of awards and medals during an investiture ceremony at Istana Negri, here today.

Amrullah was among 19 people who were awarded the Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu (PGDK) which carries the title of "Datuk" at the ceremony which was held in conjunction with the 63rd birthday anniversary of the Yang Dipertua Negri of Sabah, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

Other recipients of the PGDK were Sabah Land and Survey Department director, Datuk Safar Untong, Veterinary and Livestock Industry Department director, Datuk Dr Yeo Boon Kiat, Sabah Foundation deputy director, Datuk Rosmawati Lasuki and former Panel of Thinkers, Special Affairs Department (Jasa), Datuk M. Periasamy.

Selangor-born Periasamy was active in non-governmental organisations (NGO) since the 1960s and played an important role in the spread of Umno to Sabah.

He was also the author of the book "ESSZone Security Explanatory Guide" in the effort to help the East Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) and prepared the book, "Explanatory Guide On The Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) On Illegals In Sabah".

The other PGDK recipients were the Malaysian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Datuk Jilid Kuminding, two former national football heroes, Datuk Hassan Sani and Datuk Wong Chye Fook @ James Wong and political activist Datuk Andie Zulkarnain Baharuddin Mahdar.

Umno veteran and Sandakan Umno division chief, Tan Sri Ampong Puyon were among three recipients of the Jaksa Pendamai (JP) award. Two other recipients were Ang Lian Hai and Tony Liew Ja Hou.

At the ceremony, 26 people were conferred the Ahli Setia Darjah Kinabalu (ASDK) while the rest received the Ahli Darjah Kinabalu (ADK), Bintang Setia Kinabalu (BSK), Bintang Kinabalu (BK) and Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (SK). — Bernama