Tommy Hilfiger shares his real-life American Dream

TOMMY Hilfiger has had a fashionably successful life, and now he is sharing his journey in a memoir.

The US designer, aged 65, has teamed up with writer Peter Knobler on the book, which is titled American Dreamer: My Life in Fashion and Business and launches on Nov 1.

"American Dreamer is a reflection on my experiences in the fashion industry from the last 30-plus years," explained Hilfiger. "It's an inspiring reminder of all the milestones we've surpassed, from our very first billboard in Times Square to bridging the gap between fashion and music. Writing this memoir has truly reaffirmed the incredible journey I've had in building a global lifestyle brand."

The book charts every step of Hilfiger's journey to the top of the fashion industry, including personal stories from his childhood and early years (including what he calls his "enduring passion for pop culture and Americana"), through to the details of the setbacks and triumphs that saw his brand become a multi-billion-dollar global business.

Hilfiger, who founded his eponymous fashion line in 1985, which went on to become a byword for a preppy, sportswear-inspired, all-American aesthetic. The brand has recently positioned itself at the forefront of the fashion industry's calendar revolution, eschewing the sector's traditional catwalk seasons and embracing the trend for millennial-friendly 'see-now-buy-now' collections. And it isn't Hilfiger's only recent shake-up to the business – this September saw the debut of his 'Tommy x Gigi' capsule collection, designed in collaboration with supermodel Gigi Hadid, at a two-day interactive 'fun fair' show in New York. A second instalment of the collection has been confirmed for Spring/Summer 2017, and is set to debut in February.

American Dreamer: My Life in Fashion and Business is published by Ballantine Books, and will be available in-store and online at www.tommy.com, priced at US$30 (RM125). — AFP Relaxnews