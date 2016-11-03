Pesona bags RM488m shopping complex job

PETALING JAYA: Pesona Metro Holdings Bhd’s unit Pesona Metro Sdn Bhd has clinched a RM488 million contract from Central Plaza I-City Real Estate Sdn Bhd for the main building works of the proposed shopping complex, known as Central Plaza@i-City.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday, the construction firm said the proposed shopping complex, which is located at Section 7 Shah Alam is owned by Central Plaza I-City Real Estate.

Pesona Metro said the project will not have any impact on its issued and paid-up capital, but is expected to contribute positively to its earnings and enhance the net assets of the group during the duration of the project.

The 20-months project will start today, it added.