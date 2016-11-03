FGV seeks to sell farming materials in Indonesia

PETALING JAYA: Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd’s (FGV) unit Felda Agricultural Services Sdn Bhd (FASSB) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indonesia’s PT Mitra Agro Servindo to explore the possibility of marketing FASSB’s planting materials in the country.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday, FGV said the MoU was also to look into opportunities to market other related products, including fertilisers, produced by another subsidiary, FPM Sdn Bhd.

“The MoU shall remain valid for six months to enable parties to finalise and agree upon a definitive agreement or such extended period as agreed in writing by the parties,” it added.