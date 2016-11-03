Rosmah visits Central Conservatory of Music Middle School

BEIJING: The Malaysian prime minister's wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, visited the renowned Central Conservatory of Music Middle School here, which has produced famous Chinese musicians.

Established in 1957, it is the main music school in China, providing music talents to represent the country overseas and at international competitions.

Among them are Guo Chang, Lu Siqing, Huang Bin and Lang Lang, who have achieved numerous awards and prizes in some important international music competitions.

Rosmah, who is accompanying Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak on a six-day official visit, on Wednesday made time to visit the school which accommodates 900 students ranging from nine to 16 years of age, and from primary to high school level.

She was greeted upon arrival by Central Conservatory of Music president Prof Yu Peng, its principal, Prof Na Mula and the school's senior officers.

She was accompanied by Datin Seri Siti Rubiah Abdul Samad, wife of Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and Datin Norazlina Tan Sri Awang Had, wife of Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

Others are the Terengganu mentri besar's wife, Halina Zakaria; Malacca chief minister's wife, Datin Seri Fadilah Abdullah and the wife of Sarawak minister for local government, Datin Enn Ong Siok Ean.

Mula, who gave a short briefing on the school took Rosmah, who is the patron of Permata Negara, on a tour of the boarding school which combines academic and musical training.

The school's Traditional Orchestra and Symphony gave her a half-hour performance which included a Malay song, 'Rasa Sayang'.

The school has five symphony orchestras and a choir, and teaches western and Chinese musical instruments, besides having exchange programmes with foreign music schools. — Bernama