Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar today amid continued concerns and uncertainty in the United States Presidential election, next week.

At 9.08am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.1785/1835 against the greenback from 4.1860/1900 on Wednesday.

A dealer said the gain, was however capped, by lower oil prices on the back of an increase in crude inventories in the United States.

It was reported that West Texas Crude dropped three per cent overnight while Brent Crude fell US$1.06 to US$47.08 a barrel.

The ringgit fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0181/0239 from 3.0154/0198 on Wednesday and weakened versus the Yen to 4.0462/0514 from 4.0429/0479.

It depreciated against the British pound to 5.1492/1562 from 5.1341/1403 and declined against the Euro to 4.6411/6470 from 4.6389/6446. — Bernama