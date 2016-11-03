POH KONG recently released their latest jewellery collection called the Happy Love collection, targeting newlyweds, married couples, love birds and those intending to tie the knot. The latest collection is inspired by Chinese traditions and symbols pertaining marriage and lasting happiness.

PERPETUAL LOVERS COLLECTION

Within the collection are a series of designs, one of which is “Perpetual Lovers”. Perfectly representing a couple long established in Chinese history – this series features the mighty dragon and the graceful phoenix, depicting the “yang and the “yin” respectively. Made specially for married couples, the craftsmanship and design for this range showcases intricately carved gold jewellery that reflects passion, patience, devotion, as well as career, success, luck and prosperity. The designs in the form of a necklace and bangle are truly captivating.

AUSPICIOUS ROSES

The rose, a flower often associated with deep love and pure beauty, is depicted in these intricately crafted pendants. Mirroring the beauty of matrimony and that of the bride – the pendant is designed to also signify the welcoming of offspring and the start of a family.

ENDLESS HAPPINESS

A great gift for a pair of newlyweds are bangles that bestow upon the couple blessings of eternal happiness, love and bliss. Especially with a carved heart in its design, complete with the smaller heart motifs that spell happiness forever and ever.

CIRCLE OF LIFE

Pair earrings from this set with Endless Happiness and there, you have a perfect match. Circle of Life offers a set of dangling earrings depicting circles that symbolise two beings, pledging to be committed to each other in the gold links that are connected to heart shaped studs.

HEARTS OF ETERNITY

The Chinese knot is demonstrated in this inspirational pendant that draws attention. Seamlessly connecting four hearts weaved and intertwined in love – this feminine design will look exceptional on one’s wedding day.

This year, Poh Kong is celebrating its 40th anniversary hence, giving away prizes worth a total of RM4,000,000. Customers could win any of the 400 prizes each month for every RM400 spent on any Poh Kong products. Prizes include jewellery, cash vouchers, as well as the grand prize worth RM400,000. For more information, please visit the Poh Kong website (www.pohkong. com.my), their Facebook page or any of its outlets.