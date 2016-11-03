WOU to confer honorary doctorate degrees to two prominent Malaysian women

GEORGE TOWN: Wawasan Open University (WOU) will confer Honorary Doctor of Letters degrees to two prominent Malaysian women during its 7th convocation on Nov 24.

WOU chairman Datuk Seri Stephen Yeap said the recipients are medical doctor Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood and educationist Professor Asha Kanwar.

He said both have gained worldwide recognition and hold top positions in their organisations.

Jemilah, who is the Secretary General for Partnerships for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is recognised as the founder of the Malaysian Medical Relief Society or Mercy Malaysia which she established in 1999 and led as president until 2009.

Asha meanwhile is the CEO of the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) and the first woman to head a Commonwealth intergovernmental organisation.

With over 30 years of experience in education, she has also received several awards including International Council for Distance Education Prize of Individual Excellence and was made an Honorary Professor of Tianjin Open University, China.

"They are prime examples of what one can achieve if you have commitment, drive and compassion to lead and to serve society," Yeap said in a press conference today with WOU Vice Chancellor Professor Datuk Ho Sinn Chye.

Ho said WOU will confer degrees, graduate diplomas and graduate certificates to 623 graduates during the two day ceremony.

He said the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Memorial Prize will go to Irene Chew of Seberang Jaya, Penang, who will graduate with a MBA in Manufacturing and Production Management.

He said the Chancellor's Gold Medal will go to K. Kalaiyalagan of Puchong, Selangor, who will be graduating with a Bachelor of Business (Hons) in Accounting.

He said the inaugural Tun Dr Lim Keng Yaik Memorial Gold Prize will go to Shirley Leong of Air Itam, Penang, who will receive her Bachelor of Business (Hons) in Management.

"WOU has so far produced 1,787 graduates since its first convocation in 2010," he added.