Perlis natural beauty should be promoted: Raja Muda

MANILA: The unique natural beauty of Perlis which boasts of a variety of wildlife, including birds and primates should be exploited by the state tourism industry to lure more visitors to Perlis.

Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullai (pix) said in addition, the state was also blessed with balmy temperatures, thanks to the blend of equatorial and tropical weather.

"The 5,000ha Perlis State Park situated in the Nakawan Range limestone hills where the Wang Burma cave has existed for more than 500 years, adds to the uniqueness of Perlis," he said.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said this when launching the Perlis food promotion at the Berjaya Makati Hotel here last night, making this the 18th city worldwide where the programme was organised since 2004, to support the Perlis tourism industry.

Hotels participating in this promotion will serve several Perlis dishes like 'ayam masak kurma' (chicken in date gravy), preserved fish and fish gravy for two weeks.

The Perlis Food Promotion is a collaborative effort by Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP), the Office of Tourism Malaysia Perlis, Yayasan Tuanku Syed Putra (YTSP) Perlis and BMC Travel Sdn Bhd.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin handed over a plaque to the hotel's general manager, Norazman Chung during the launch.

In his capacity as commander of Regiment 504 of the Territorial Army headquartered at the Bukit Keteri camp in Padang Besar, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin was in Manila leading a three-day working visit to the Reserve Officers Training Units (Palapes) from Malaysian public universities.

The participating universities are UniMAP; Universiti Sultan Idris, Tanjung Malim; Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM); and Universiti Malaysia Terengganu. — Bernama