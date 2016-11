Posted on 3 November 2016 - 01:08pm Last updated on 3 November 2016 - 02:23pm

PORT DICKSON: Flash flood left 12 houses in 0.17m of water at Taman Negri Baru here early today.

A Port Dickson Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said heavy downpour last night caused drains to overflow.

He said the situation was under control and advised residents not to venture to areas near (swollen) drains. — Bernama