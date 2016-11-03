Visa exemption for tourists from China extended to December 2017

KUALA LUMPUR: Visa exemption for tourists from China has been extended to December 2017 due to many making Malaysia their top tourist destination to visit and shop.

Tourism and Culture Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz (pix) said the government had decided to extend the visa exemption due to the positive response from Chinese visiting the nation.

He said this in reply to a question by Loke Siew Fook (DAP - Seremban) who asked whether the government is prepared to prolong visa exemption to Chinese tourists.

Between January and August this year, Nazri said, more than 1.4 million Chinese tourists visited the country, an increase of 26.3% from 2015.

"Tourists from China is Malaysia's third largest foreign tourist arrivals," he said, adding that with the visa exemption, the nation can expect to get two million tourists from China by year end," he added.

Responding to a supplementary question posed by Datuk Dr Marcus Mojigoh (BN-Putatan) on why the Chinese tourists like Malaysia including Kota Kinabalu, Nazri who is the Padang Rengas MP said: "Malaysia is a shopping haven and Chinese come here to buy genuine products including food and drink products such as white coffee and infant milk.

He attributed to Chinese going for genuine products due to China having almost just about everything fake products.

"They like to come here, buy genuine products to take home. They even buy infant milk because the milk in China contains melamine which is harmful to the babies," he told the Dewan Rakyat.

Nazri said airline companies offering direct flights to various destinations in China has also attracted the Chinese to come to Malaysia.

He said Malaysia's target for tourist arrivals from China is about four million by 2020.