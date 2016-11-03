Two to three weeks needed to ascertain if west block of HSA is safe for use

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry needs another two to three weeks to assess whether the West Block of Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Baru is safe for use.

Its minister, Datuk Seri S. Subramaniam (pix), said checks are currently being conducted at the block on various aspects such as electrical and structural safety, and electrical equipment.

"We need two to three weeks to conclude the inspection before a report on the block's safety could be handed to the ministry.

"If the inspection indicates that we can still use the building, we will continue using it. If it needs to be repaired and rehabilitated, we will do it," he told reporters when met at Parliament lobby today.

The ministry had ordered the closure of the hospital's west block following the recent fire that left six patients dead.

On the cause of the fire, he said the Fire and Rescue Department is investigating the source of the incident.

"Initially, we were informed that the report could be completed in a week, but we are yet to receive it. We do not want to pressure them and will provide the space and time for them to complete the investigation," he added.

He said the ministry has formed a special committee to look into the report from the Fire and Rescue Department before appropriate action is taken.