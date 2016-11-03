Three die in violence, terrorism acts in southern Thailand

PATTANI: Several incidents of violence and terrorism were reported to have occurred simultaneously in southern Thailand late last night, leaving three people dead and six others injured.

The deceased worked as security guards at a car exhibition shop when they were shot dead by unknown assailants in Songkhla's Chana district.

Pattani police acting chief, Col Piyawat Chalermai said today the violent incidents in the Pattani, Narathiwat and Songkhla provinces began at 9.30pm yesterday (local time) and lasted until midnight.

In the Muang district of Pattani, he said unidentified assailants cut off the power supply, while in an attack in Nongchik, electric poles were destroyed in bomb blasts.

The incidents caused a blackout at several areas in Pattani, said Piyawat, adding that a petrol station in Donyang was also burnt in an attack last night.

"Members of the security forces on duty in Yaring were attacked with gunfire and explosives, while there was also an attack on the electricity supply in Saiburi."

Meanwhile in Thep, Piyawat said an automated teller machine was destroyed after it was blasted with an explosive, causing injuries to civillians. — Bernama