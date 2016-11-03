Najib arrives in Tianjin for half-day visit

TIANJIN: Using China's high-speed railway line, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today arrived in Tianjin for a half-day visit.

Najib and his entourage boarded the high-speed train from Beijing, which only took 30 minutes to reach Tianjin, a major port city in northeastern China, located about 138.6km away.

The prime minister was received by Tianjin Municipality Government Vice-Mayor Zhao Haishan.

Najib will witness the signing of the Operation Agreement for the Integrated Seawater Desalination and salt-making project between the XianDa Group in Malaysia and the Administrative Commission of Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area. — Bernama