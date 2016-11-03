Perak Sultan to celebrate birthday tomorrow with thanksgiving ceremony and prayers

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah (pix), will celebrate his birthday tomorrow with a thanksgiving ceremony and prayers at Masjid Ubudiah, Kuala Kangsar, at noon.

Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim will also be present.

State secretary Datuk Abdul Puhat Mat Nayan said similar events will be held in all mosques in the state.

At 4.30pm, the royal couple will join some 5,000 people at a reception at Dataran Kampung Sayung Lembah, Kuala Kangsar.

There will be no investiture ceremony today like in the past. This time it will be held the following day, on Saturday, at Istana Iskandariah, Kuala Kangsar.

The Sultan at the Dewan Negara Perak meeting on Nov 20, last year, had stated that his birthday would be celebrated on the first Friday of November, starting from this year.

The statement was issued to clear the confusion after some calendars printed Nov 27, a Sunday, as a public holiday in conjunction with the birthday.

On Nov 13, Rio Paralympic medal winners Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi (100 metres gold medalist), Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli (hammer throw gold medalist), Abdul Latif Romly (long jump gold medalist) and Siti Noor Radiah Ismail (long jump bronze medalist) are expected to be present at the Larian Hari Keputeraan to be held in conjunction with the birthday celebration at Dataran Pavilion in Kuala Kangsar.

Some 5,000 participants are expected to take part in four categories including a VVIP run.