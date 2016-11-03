People still falling prey to credit card frauds

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite the police and various political complaint bureaus warning members of the public against falling victims to credit card frauds, there are those who still fall prey to the scams by the syndicate.

Gerakan public complaints bureau chairman Wilson Lau Hoi Keong (pix) said people should be more cautious when receiving short messaging service (SMS) transaction alerts informing of fraudulent transaction using their credit cards.

"Don't call the number that they request you to call. They will also claim that the number is that of the credit card division of Bank Negara," he told reporters at Menara PGRM today.

"This is a method used by the syndicate to obtain information from the cardholder," he added.

Lau said the cardholder should call their respectives banks to clarify if they receive such SMS.

"Those without a credit card, should ignore such SMS," he said, adding that the bureau has received 20 cases where victims have fallen prey to the syndicate.

However, none of the victims have incurred any losses.