EPF introduces Akaun Emas for contributors above 55 years of age

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has introduced a second retirement nest egg called "Akaun Emas" for members working beyond age 55, effective January 1, 2017.

All new contributions received after age 55 will be automatically parked under Akaun Emas and can only be withdrawn after age 60.There will be no difference in the annual dividend payout percentage between the accounts.

Speaking at a press conference here today, EPF CEO Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan said this initiative would allow its members to accumulate more retirement savings upon reaching age 60.

"The extra savings accumulated during this five-year period will go a long way in serving members' needs when they retire," he noted.

Shahril stressed that there will be no changes to the current age 55 withdrawal despite the introduction of Akaun Emas.

"The Akaun Emas will not affect the existing scheme, where members have the option to make full or partial withdrawals upon reaching age 55," he said.

EPF also announced the extension of dividend payment limit to age 100 from the current age 75.