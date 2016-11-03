Ipoh officials seize recycled containers with subsidized cooking oil

IPOH: The Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism ministry's Ipoh branch seized recycled containers with subsidised cooking oil at a repacking premise in Jelapang Maju Industrial Estate here on Wednesday.

It is the first such case in Perak and if convicted the individual could face a fine of RM1 million while the company could be fined up to RM3 million under Section 22 of Control and Supply Act 1961.

Its chief enforcement officer Suhaimi Mat Sari said the premise which is halal certified had flouted by using recycle containers.

"It is a sensitive issue since it is not known what the containers were used previously and we have sent the containers as well as the oil for analysis to the Chemistry Department.

"The oil are subsidised but investigation revealed it was an attempt to cut cost on new containers and the oil is supposed to be sold to industrial users for a high profit," he told reporters here today.

Acting on information and surveillance the officers raided the premise about 2pm and seized 323 kg of cooking oil worth RM1,060. Each of the 19 containers was packed with 17 kg of oil. Another 50 empty recycled containers were also found.

Suhaimi said three people including the owner in his 50s have been detained for investigation.

Initial investigations revealed that the oil were meant to be distributed to various locations in the state.

Suhaimi said the department received 10 complaints from the public on the increase in oil price.