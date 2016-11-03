Pandikar: Hiding behind Parliamentary immunity to attack govt is ungentlemanly

KUALA LUMPUR: Hiding behind Parliamentary immunity to attack the ruling government is not a gentleman's act, said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia (pix).

In stating this, he questioned why several former ministers did not raise their grouses while they were in the Cabinet.

He said a convention practised by the British House of Commons disallowed former ministers to bring matters disclosed during their time in Cabinet to be discussed in Parliament.

"When a former minister reveal matters during his time in the Cabinet ... It could bring serious consequences to the standing of the prime minister in the government.

"If they were gentlemen, why didn't they speak out when they were in the Cabinet? They could have disagreed and resigned then," he told a press conference at Parliament building today.

Pandikar was directing his criticism at former ministers Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal and Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah for questioning the administration of government in their Parliamentary debate.

Pandikar said the convention stated that former ministers must not reveal government secrets in Parliament after they left the cabinet.

"In the convention practised by the House of Commons, a minister must resign if he did not agree to certain things (from the government). As Parliament representatives with dignity, we should not be hiding behind immunity just to bring our personal agenda," he said.

Pandikar said although the convention is not taken as rule that must be followed, it has been regarded as a Parliament etiquette in the British's democratic system.

He also lamented he was not being appreciated even after taking the effort to make reforms to the Parliamentary institution.

Asked if he would continue to push for the Prime Minister's Question Time, he replied: "I don't know. I am already losing steam. I am not being appreciated and hammered everyday."

He, however, said he would try to introduce the session in future Parliament sessions.