Selangor govt confident court will reject EC's redelineation exercise

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is confident that the courts will reject the Election Commission's redelineation exercise.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) said this is because evidence clearly shows the EC had violated the Federal Constitution in its proposals.

"The state government is confident that the evidence we prepared is sufficient for the courts to block the EC's redelineation exercise," he told the state assembly today.

He said malapportionment clearly violates Section 2 of the Thirteenth Schedule of the Federal Constitution, which states the number of voters in each constituency must be roughly equal except for more inaccessible rural areas.

Azmin said shifting of voters, which was also done without proper justification, and the proposed new boundaries will segregate constituencies according to race.

This, he said, creates a better chance for the state opposition to win in some seats but puts racial harmony at risk, which is also in violation of the constitution.

"The EC is acting as if it receives orders from Umno and BN to create 'safe zones', and to eliminate constituencies of a mixed racial composition so they will have a better chance to win," Azmin said.

The state government filed a leave application for a judicial review to nullify the EC's notice on its proposed redelineation exercise, arguing that the federal constitution had been violated. Case hearing is fixed for Nov 9.

Datuk Rosni Sohar (BN-Hulu Bernam) then challenged Azmin to prove his accusations while Tan Pok Shyong (DAP-Pandamaran) cited Standing Orders, saying the Mentri Besar need not reply as it could be subjudice.

Azmin however replied, pointing out the current EC chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah was formerly senior private secretary to Umno information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa.