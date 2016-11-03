Government to consider proposal for cooking oil pricing mechanism: Zahid

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said today the government would consider a proposal to establish a cooking oil pricing mechanism.

He said the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry should look into the proposal.

"It is a proposal that the ministry must consider. It should also look into suggestions from NGOs, the media and the public," Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, told a press conference after launching the Innovation Day celebration at the Home Ministry.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also chairman of the high-level committee to address the cost of living, was asked to comment on proposals from several NGOs for the setting up of a cooking oil pricing mechanism to prevent manufacturers and suppliers from fixing prices at will.

He said feedback on the mechanism should be channelled to the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry for tabling in the Cabinet.

On the smuggling out of cooking oil, Ahmad Zahid said the Malaysian Border Security Agency, with the collaboration of the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry, would step up checks to prevent cooking oil subsidised for Malaysians from being enjoyed by people in other countries.

He said that so far he had not received any information on corruption at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complexes at the borders in relation to the smuggling of cooking oil.

The smuggling might be taking place through the rat trails, he said, adding that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission would act if there was any evidence of corruption.

Ahmad Zahid said cooking oil suppliers, traders and consumers should realise that the subsidised product was to be enjoyed by Malaysians and should not be removed from the country. — Bernama