Bersih Rally to go on as planned

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bersih rally scheduled on Nov 19 will go on as planned despite authorities saying that Dataran Merdeka was off limits on that day.

Bersih 2.0 deputy chairman Shahrul Ahmad Saari said the organisers will adhere to Kuala Lumpur City Hall's (DBKL) instructions not to have the rally at Dataran Merdeka and police instructions on safety will be complied with.

"The rally will be conducted in a peaceful manner with everyone not going against restrictions set by police and DBKL," he said after meeting with Brickfields, Dang Wangi and Kuala Lumpur Police as well as DBKL officials.

Bersih chairman Maria Chin Abdullah who attended the meeting with the police said the police did not say whether they can or cannot hold the rally.

Thus, she added, they will proceed as planned with gatherings at Dataran Maybank (Jalan Bangsar), Masjid Negara and then on to Dataran Merdeka.

"We will avoid Jalan Raja and Dataran Merdeka. We will respect City Hall's request," she told reporters today.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Seri Khalid Abu Bakar reiterated that action will be taken against both groups (Bersih and Red Shirts) if they fail to adhere to the law.

In an immediate response, Red Shirts leader Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos said if the Bersih rally goes on as planned, then his group will also hold its gathering.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Zainol Samah said Bersih 5.0 organisers had already given notice on Oct 28 to organise the gathering.

"However, KL City Hall did not approve their notice on the venue of their gathering," he told reporters at the district police headquarters here today.

He added the rally must adhere to Section 11 of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.