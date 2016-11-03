IGP: Probe into funding of local news portal to allegedly influence the outcome of the GE started

PETALING JAYA: Police have set up a task force to investigate claims that a news portal is being funded by a foreign party.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar (pix)Federal Crime Investigation deputy director (intelligence and operations) DCP Datuk Zainuddin Ahmad is heading the task force.

"The task force comprises five policemen and is currently investigating reports on the internet and from complainants.

"Once the probe is completed, we will start calling individuals who have been identified to give statements," Khalid told reporters after attending a lecture on "Strategising Measures To Combat Serious Crimes" organised by the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) with Retired Senior Police Officers Association (RESPA).

He said as of now, police have also identified several people to be questioned.

It was reported that billionaire George Soros' Open Society Foundation (OSF) had been funding a local news portal and several local organisations in its programmes to allegedly influence the outcome of the general election.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is in the midst of investigating complaints on the alleged foreign funds channelled to certain organisations in Malaysia.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak said MCMC has received several complaints on the matter and appropriate action would be taken once investigations are completed.

"Laws in our country are very clear, you cannot take action without any proper investigation. There are procedures to be followed.

"Hence, we will investigate first and appropriate action will be taken against any individual or organisation that violates the law," he told reporters at the soft launch of KL International Youth Discourse 2016 (KLIYD2016) today.

Salleh added that one of those being investigated is a news portal.

He said the ministry had identified the source and would pass all the investigation findings to the Attorney-General for further action.