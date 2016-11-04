Federal govt conducting study on the death penalty

GEORGE TOWN: The Federal Government is conducting a comprehensive study on the death penalty including the proposal judges be given discretionary powers to impose the death sentence.

This was revealed in a statement today signed by six parliamentarians from DAP and Amanah comprising Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegeran, Puchong MP Gobing Singh, Kluang MP Liew Chin Tong, Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh, Batuk Kawan MP P. Kasthuri and Sepang MP Hanipa Maidin.

The statement quoted Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman (pix) who touched upon the issue during the Parliamentary session on Nov 2.

She said the study involved taking into account all legal provisions in Malaysia and a comparative study with the legal provisions of another country.

"The scope of the study is not only focused on the abolition of the mandatory death penalty but also the choice between the death penalty or life imprisonment.

"The decision on the implementation of the death penalty in this country, either be repealed or maintained, is a policy matter to be decided by the government based on the results of the study," the de facto law minister was quoted as saying.

All six opposition MPs also urged the federal government to impose a moratorium on all death sentences pending a review of the death penalty.

They viewed the review as a positive development and urged the proposed moratorium be bought to the Cabinet as soon as possible.

"As a sovereign nation, it is right and just to halt all executions pending an amendment in the law on the death penalty," the statement said.