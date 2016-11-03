Selangor govt rejected 8,770 Rumah Selangorku applications since 2012: Iskandar

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state government had rejected 8,770 of the 17,546 applications received for affordable housing under the Rumah Selangorku programme since it was first introduced in 2012.

State Housing, Building and Urban Settler Management Committee chairman Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad said the applications were rejected following strict conditions imposed by financial institutions.

"Applications were rejected as applicants were unable to pay or have issues with their credit card payment, in addition to being blacklisted by the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).

"However, we have asked for financial institutions to ease the conditions imposed to enable the applicants to be given an opportunity to own a home through this programme," he said at the State Legislative Assembly here today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Halimaton Saadiah Bohan (BN-Kota Damansara) on the number of applicants for Rumah Selangorku programme who failed to obtain loans and state government's initiatives to help those concerned.

Iskandar (PAS-Cempaka) said they have also asked Bank Negara to look into the issue for a more comprehensive solution.

In the meantime, he said, the state government was also implementing three schemes to facilitate the purchase of affordable housing namely Dana-Sel, Smart Rent and Smart Selangor Home Buyer programme. — Bernama