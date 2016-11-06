Cameroonian local official dies during 'exorcism'

YAOUNDÉ: A deputy mayor in the east of Cameroon died during an exorcism carried out by an illegal Congolese immigrant evangelist, state radio said on Thursday.

The official from Moloundou, a small town some 850km from the capital Yaounde, died during an exorcism at the town's evangelical church as the evangelist tried to cure him of a mystery illness, Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV) said.

It is the third time in the last two years that someone has died at the church during an exorcism, CRTV added.

The station said the evangelist, who did not have legal papers, has been arrested and is being interrogated.

The deputy mayor "had been suffering for two months" and had been advised by his family to seek out the evangelist after spending "more than a month" in hospital, according to the broadcaster.

Local media throughout Cameroon have reported on similar tragedies in what are known as "awakening" churches.

Evangelical groups have popped up throughout the country promising to exorcise the possessed, heal the sick and deliver love, wealth and prosperity.

Such promises have resonated with the country's poor — around a third of Cameroon's 20 million inhabitants live below the poverty line. — AFP