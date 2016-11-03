RM188m allocated for paddy field irrigation system around Bukit Merah: Tajuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM188 million has been allocated to implement an irrigation system for paddy field areas around Bukit Merah, Perak which were affected by the El Nino phenomenon, last May.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said as part of short-term measures to restore the areas, mobile water pumps and tube wells had been built there.

"About 1,800 affected paddy farmers will be given assistance of RM250 each from the Agro-food Disaster Relief Fund," he said in reply to a question from Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali (BN-Bagan Serai) at the Dewan Rakyat here today.

Noor Azmi wanted to know the ministry's measures to help paddy farmers whose crops were affected by the El Nino phenomenon in May.

To a supplementary question from Noor Azmi on the status of the proposed special insurance scheme to help farmers affected by disasters, Tajuddin said the matter was still being discussed with Agro Bank and a decision would be announced soon. — Bernama