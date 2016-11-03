Districts in Sabah urged to hold activities to promote tourism

TAMBUNAN: The Sabah government welcomes efforts from all districts to generate or organise various activities that can attract tourists to their respective areas, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman (pix).

He said the state government also encouraged any support offered towards the materialisation of such activities.

"With the availability of such attractions, tourists will come and in return will benefit the locals, especially the traders, hotel operators, restaurants and public transport.

"The tourists can provide them (entrepreneurs/businessmen) with income and revenue ... this is what can be done to help improve the economy of the people," he told reporters after visiting the Tambunan Orphanage, here today.

Thus, Musa expressed hope that all district officers in the state can play a role in carrying out initiatives to generate activities that could attract tourists.

Commenting on his visit, he said the main aim of his visit was to personally observe renovations carried out at the orphanage.

"The orphanage needed repairs and I am glad that with the completion of the repairs the occupants there can stay in comfort," he said.

Also present during the visit were Tambunan district officer Thomas Logijin and patron of the orphanage, Rahim Yahya Abd Rahman. — Bernama