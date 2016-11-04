Almost half of Rumah Selangorku applicants do not qualify for bank loans

SHAH ALAM: Almost half of Rumah Selangorku affordable housing programme applicants are unable to get bank loans due to bad credit ratings or outstanding PTPTN loans.

State executive councillor for housing Datuk Iskandar Samad (PAS-Chempaka) said 8,770 out of 17,546 applicants were unable to get home loans since 2012.

Iskandar said the state government has adopted several measures to assist those who could not get loans to finance their home purchase including by meeting banks.

"The state government has had discussions with Bank Kerjasama (M) Rakyat Berhad to help applicants get loans by giving 100% loans to applicants with a qualified guarantor.

"This takes into account the need of the applicant to pay 10% deposit and the allowed amount of money to be loaned," he told the state assembly today.

Iskandar said the state government is also discussing with Bank Negara to provide financial advise to those to failed to get bank loans.

He said this will be performed through the Counselling and Credit Management Agency (AKPK), which will help applicants restructure their finances so they will be able to acquire a home loan.

Iskandar said there are other schemes under the state government that can also help new home buyers such as the Selangro Smart Home Buyers scheme, DANA Sel scheme, and Smart Sewa scheme.

He was answering an oral question from Halimaton Saadiah Bohan (BN-Kota Damansara), who asked how many Rumah Selangorku applicants could not get bank loans and what are is the state doing to help.

Halimaton also asked in a supplementary question if the state government has a quota system in Rumah Selangorku for the needy such as single mothers and the disabled.

Iskandar said there is no quota system at present but there is a point system where applicants will be prioritised based on several criteria such as the level of income and the number of children or financial dependants.