Johor Sultan urges the public to not take part in street demonstrations

PASIR GUDANG: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar (pix), has advised the people in the state not to take part in street demonstrations.

Speaking at the Bangsa Johor Rally at the Pasir Gudang Stadium, the ruler said people should think critically and not follow street demonstration as it is not a good culture.

"Recently, street demonstrations had developed some forms of negative action, such as insulting leaders and have destabilised the harmony of society., it is irresponsible," he said.

"I won't allow any street demonstration in Johor," Sultan Ibrahim said.

"If you don't like a leader, you can vote another one in the next general election, street demonstration is not the right way to topple the government."

The ruler also proposed that the federal government improve the education system,

"Our primary schools should have one system only, the teaching language in primary school should be in Bahasa Malaysia, English is a compulsory subject, while Mandarian and Tamil can be extra subjects (subjek tambahan)," he added.