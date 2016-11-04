No increase in toll rates until end of 2017

KUALA LUMPUR: There will be no toll hikes until end of 2017.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof told the Dewan Rakyat today that the government has halted the toll rate adjustment for eight toll concessions this year and four concessions next year.

"The Cabinet had on Oct 12 decided to halt the proposal to adjust toll rates for 2016 and 2017. In other words, there will be no toll hikes for 2016 and 2017," he said when winding up on the 2017 Budget debate.

This means the government has agreed to compensate the toll concessionaires for halting the scheduled toll rates adjustments.

Fadillah said it costs the government RM59.77million to compensate the four toll concessionaires — Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL), Kajang-Seremban Highway (Lekas), Senai-Desaru Expressway (SDE) and the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) — which were scheduled to adjust toll rates in 2017.

He however did not provide the cost incurred for compensating the eight concessionaires scheduled for adjustment this year.

On Monday, Fadillah had said that although toll concessionaires received a high amount in toll collection, it did not mean that they had gained big profits as they had to also shoulder various other commitments.

"On average, concessionaires are required to spend 45% to 50% from their earnings for loan repayment, overheads and operations (20%), as well as for repairs and upgrading (15% to 20%)," he said.

Fadillah had said an estimated 10% of the profit from toll collection is disbursed to shareholders.