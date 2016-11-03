Duterte rails at US ‘monkeys’ for halting gun sale

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte chided the US on Wednesday for halting the planned sale of 26,000 rifles to his country, calling those behind the decision "fools" and "monkeys" and indicating he might turn to Russia and China instead.

Duterte's tirades against the former colonial power are routine during his speeches and he said on Wednesday he once believed in Washington, but had since lost respect for the Philippines' biggest ally.

The State Department halted the sale of the rifles to the Philippine police after staff from US Senator Ben Cardin's office said he would oppose it, Senate aides said.

Aides said Cardin, the top Democrat on the US Senate foreign relations committee, was reluctant given the concern about human rights violations in the Philippines during Duterte's war on drugs.

"Look at these monkeys, the 26,000 firearms we wanted to buy, they don't want to sell," Duterte said during a speech.

"We have many homemade guns here. These American fools."

Duterte reiterated that Russia and China had shown willingness to sell arms to the Philippines.

More than 2,300 people have been killed in police operations or by suspected vigilantes as part of Duterte's anti-narcotics effort, which was the linchpin of his election campaign.

Duterte has vented his anger at the United States for raising concerns about the extrajudicial killings.

"That's why I was rude at them, because they were rude at me," he said.

According to procedures in Washington, the State Department informs Congress when international weapons sales are in the works. Aides said the State Department had been informed Cardin would oppose the deal during the prenotification process, thus effectively halting the sale.

"Committee staff told State that Cardin would block it if it was sent forward. They haven't sent it. Does that mean it has been stopped? I guess that depends on your definition. It would be highly unusual for State to move it forward with explicit opposition," a Senate aide said on Wednesday.

In Washington, US State Department spokesman John Kirby said he regarded Duterte's latest salvo as "inexplicably at odds with the close relationship that we continue to have with not just the Filipino people, but the Filipino government". – Reuters