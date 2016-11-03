Penang DAP loses objections against EC redelineation

Posted on 3 November 2016 - 10:20pm Last updated on 3 November 2016 - 10:28pm

GEORGE TOWN: All eight objections by the Penang DAP against the redelineation exercise conducted by the Election Commissions (EC) have failed.

Chief Minister and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the objections filed by five assemblymen and three parliamentarians were not successful.

This is following the EC sending out letters recently to inform the State Assemblymen that the objections have been rejected.

He told a press conference today the party will seek legal advice pending further action.

The assemblymen who filed their objections are Guan Eng (Air Putih); Wong Hong Wai (Air Itam); Yeoh Soon Hin (Paya Terubong); RSN Rayer (Seri Delima) and Lim Siew Khim (Sungai Pinang).

The three MPs are Steven Sim (Bukit Mertajam); Zairil Khir Johari (Bukit Bendera) and Ramkarpal Singh (Bukit Gelugor).

Guan Eng said he received an EC letter dated Nov 2 allowing him to be present for the first hearing for the Kepala Batas and Balik Pulau parliamentary seats on Nov 18. He will attend the meeting.

In his objections to the EC as Penang Chief Minister, Guan Eng alleged there was malapportionment which was not addressed.

Citing Paya Terubong and Air Putih as examples, he said Paya Terubong has 41,707 voters compared to Air Putih with 12,752 voters.

"As the two areas are next to each other, the imbalance can be easily resolved," he said in his letter to the EC which was distributed to the media.