Introducing the Huawei Mate 9

Posted on 3 November 2016 - 10:55pm Last updated on 4 November 2016 - 12:22am

MUNICH: In line with its tagline "A Step Ahead", Huawei today introduced the Huawei Mate 9 and the limited-edition Porsche Design Huawei Mate 9, at an exclusive global launch event held in Munich, Germany.

The newest smartphone in the Mate series, the Huawei Mate 9 delivers a breakthrough Android experience for business users.

Among others, the Mate 9 features the fastest computing performance available today, breakthrough SuperCharge technology and a stunning new UX.

"In developing the Huawei Mate 9, we started with a simple question – how can we improve every element of the smartphone experience?" Huawei consumer business group CEO Richard Yu said at the launch.

"We know that for today's business users, a fast and functional smartphone is just the beginning. They also want a gorgeous design and intuitive features.

"So we have created two new devices at the forefront of hardware and software innovation. The result is a device that is breathtakingly new, inside and out."

Key features of the Mate 9 include:

> a state-of-the-art Kirin 960 chipset, said to be the world's highest performing smartphone processor;

> EMUI 5.0, an intuitive user interface that allows over 50% of features to be reached within two clicks;

> Breakthrough SuperCharge technology that delivers a full day's charge in 20 minutes;

> A second-generation Leica dual-lens camera with 12-megapixel RGB sensor, 20-megapixel monochrome sensor and Hybrid Zoom, featuring a superior 2X magnification.

The Mate 9 is available in black, space gray, moonlight silver, champagne gold, mocha brown and ceramic white.

The Porsche Design Huawei Mate 9 is a smartphone combining Porsche Design's signature brand aesthetic with Huawei's mobile engineering expertise, giving high-demanding individuals unprecedented luxury and performance in the palm of their hand.

The exclusive Porsche Design Huawei Mate 9 will be available in China and every Porsche Design store globally with the exception of the United States.

Huawei also launched Huawei FIT, a lightweight fitness watch that tracks activity, sleep, heart rate and more, at the event.