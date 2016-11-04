Fire at petrol station destroys three cars

SHAH ALAM: Fire at the workshop of a petrol station in Jalan Kapar, Klang, destroyed three vehicles, near here, this evening.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations), Mohd Sani Harul said in a statement that they received an emergency call at 5.10pm after the fire was noticed by a worker at the petrol station.

Twenty-five fire fighters and officers from the Sungai Pinang, Kota Raja and Port Klang fire stations were deployed to the scene.

"The firemen managed to control the fire from spreading to the petrol station's oil storage tanks. However, three cars, namely a Perodua Myvi, Proton Iswara and a van were razed," he said.

The cause of the fire and total losses incurred are still being investigated, but no casualties were reported. — Bernama