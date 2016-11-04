Teacher accused of molesting pupils in Sabah now placed at PPD

PUTRAJAYA: The disciplinary teacher who was alleged to have molested three pupils at a school in Telupid, Sabah, is still not allowed to return to work and is now being placed under the special supervision of the Education Ministry.

Deputy Education Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon said the teacher was now being placed at a District Education Office (PPD) until the investigations into the case were completed.

"We will not allow him to be placed at schools," he told a press conference after closing the Education Ministry Innovative and Creative Group (KIK) Convention here today.

He was commenting on claims that the 53-year-old teacher had returned to work at the school after being released on police bail.

Elaborating, Chong said although the ministry had the power to expel its staff who had committed an offence, the teacher could not be fired until he was proven guilty.

Besides disciplinary action and dismissal, transferring teachers who were accused of committing an offence, was also part of the ministry's standard operating procedures, he added.

At the convention, Equals group from Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 9 (2) and Maker group of the Labuan Matriculation College emerged winners of the Management and Technical categories and bagged cash prize of RM5,000, a trophy and a certificate each. — Bernama