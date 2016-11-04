Kate Spade recruits Muppets' Miss Piggy

A DISNEY Miss Piggy Collection is to debut at Kate Spade New York outlets this holiday season, while the porcine Muppet appears in a promotional campaign for the fashion brand.

The campaign, inspired by "the spirit of disco" and putting individuality front and centre, puts the spotlight on various accessories, handbags, iPhone cases as well as a sweater and features the new 'give it a twist' collection with a focus on personalisation.

Meanwhile the glamorous pig puppet will also star in Miss Adventure, a branded Kate Spade film set for online release in December.

Models Jourdan Dunn and Catherine Baba also feature in the photographic campaign, shot by Emma Summerton. — AFP Relaxnews